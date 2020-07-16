Advertisement

Washburn Rural splits commencement ceremonies

Washburn Rural High School
Washburn Rural High School(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural High School’s Class of 2020 will have a split commencement ceremony.

Principal Ed Raines sent an email to the graduating seniors and their parents, saying recently-issued guidance “necessitated a change in our plans.” The Auburn-Washburn School District already had delayed the ceremony from its May date to Aug. 2 at the Stormont Vail Event Center. Now, the seniors will be split into two groups, with back-to-back ceremonies Aug. 1 at the Events Center.

Graduates whose last names begin with A through L will be recognized during a ceremony at 4 p.m. Aug. 1. Those with last names M through Z will attend a 7 p.m. ceremony. Staff will clear the arena between ceremonies.

In his email, Raines explained the Event Center requires students to be seated six feet apart on the floor of Landon Arena floor, which means they’d only be able to fit about half the class on the floor at once. Raines said the good news is that instead of each student being limited to three guest, they now will be able to bring up to eight guests.

“While we find last-minute changes as frustrating as many of you, this particular adjustment was unavoidable if we wished to provide our graduating seniors with a traditional ceremony,” Raines wrote to the students and families.

As of Wednesday night, Seaman High School and Shawnee Heights High School planned to move forward with their commencements on the rescheduled date of Aug. 2 at Stormont Vail Event Center.

