Washburn Rural cancels Prom as new health guidelines emerge

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural High School has canceled its previously scheduled prom due to COVID-19 risks.

Washburn Rural High School says students, staff and parent volunteers have been working to reschedule the prom to July 29 after it had to be canceled due to closures related to COVID-19, however, it says this is no longer a feasible option.

The school says it has been monitoring guidance provided via the CDC and Shawnee County Health Department which have been used to plan the upcoming prom.

The WRHS says July 13 Governor Kelly mandated masks to be worn in public and social distancing guidelines would make a dance floor virtually impossible. While the Shawnee Co. Health Department also says large gatherings present an increased risk of exposure.

WRHS says it has met with Stormont Vail Event Center to ensure student safety at the dance and after guidelines were made conducted a study of how many students would actually attend the dance after the new guidelines are put in place and about 66% said they would not attend.

The school says the dance is obviously lacking student interest after the study was conducted and has reluctantly come to the conclusion that hosting the Prom is no longer a viable option.

The school apologizes for the loss of this time honored tradition to the class of 2020.

