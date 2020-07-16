USD 383 gives families options for learning in the fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 has released a draft of their reopening plan for fall and it gives families that option for on-site learning or remote learning in the fall.

Both plans will limit extracurricular activities and provide iPads to all K-12 students in the district.

USD 383 Board of Education President Karla Hagemeister said the plans are meant to be flexible for families, with technology being accessible to every student.

“It will allow us to be completely 1-to-1 technology for all of our grades K-12. Which means that every student will have access to a device that they can use in school and also take that device home.”

Path 1, the on-site plan, will have teachers and students in direct contact five days a week, with core instruction and electives fully available, and longer class times to allow for less transition time.

Students and teachers will be required to wear masks and follow distancing guidelines. Transportation and school meals will be provided to students in this plan as well.

Path 2, the remote learning path, students must have internet access for a daily log of activities that must be kept, signed by the student and parent, and then approved by the school district.

Core instruction will still be available but electives will be limited. Transportation will not be available to transport students for the electives though.

Hagemeister is happy the district could get the funds and access to iPads to all students despite the decision the families will make for where they will learn.

“So, if we do have to pivot as some point, even our students who are learning on-site at a moment, will have the ability to take those items home with them and continue that learning at home.”

