U.S. Rep. Watkins wants Kagay off case for conflict of interest

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Steve Watkins wants the court to disqualify Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay from his case due to a conflicts of interest with Kagay’s link to Republican challenger, Jake LaTurner.

In a motion filed in Shawnee County District Court, attorneys for Steve Watkins called the timing and nature of Kagay’s charges, “an unprecedented interference in electoral politics.” The motion details how Kagay and LaTurner hired the same political consultant.

Watkins’ attorneys question why Kagay filed charges less than an hour before a televised debate, between Watkins, LaTurner and the third challenger, Dennis Taylor. It was the night before the start of advance voting as well.

In their motion, Watkins' attorneys say he cooperated with the investigation, providing documents and answering questions back in February for what they say was a mistake in providing a UPS store address on his voter registration.

Watkins later changed it to a West Topeka apartment complex, The Overlook Apartments. Kansas University Political Science Associate Professor Dr. Patrick Miller said time will tell how this rebuttal will impact voters.

"Who knows what effect that will have? Obviously, if we're on the top of a developing story so where this sits next week could be very different from where we are today."

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed three felony counts and one misdemeanor against Congressman Steve Watkins on July 14 for voter fraud. They question why Kagay waited until now to file charges.

Kagay told 13 News Wednesday, July 15, that he did not receive final information until this week. Miller said whether it changes any votes will be hard to tell since no one knows how close it is at the moment.

“So, if we were to get a poll for this race next week that showed that Jake LaTurner was ahead of Steve Watkins, we really can’t say that’s the result of these charges or not because we don’t have any polling from before the charges,” said Miller. “For all we know, Jake LaTurner was winning last week and last month.”

Regardless of the situation, Miller said it's best for political figures to be open about criticism.

“If you’re going to be in the public sphere as a political candidate, honesty is a good thing. Don’t sell yourself for more or less than what you are. And you also need to act in a way that follows rules and avoids controversy,” said Miller.

Kagay told 13 News he will file a response to the court. In an interview on July 15, he denied any political motivation.

“There have been members of both parties who have been charged with felonies, some cases very systemic, obvious corruption and their voters have re-elected them and sent them back to congress,” said Miller.

Watkins first court date currently is set for December 3.

