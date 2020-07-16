Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes endorses state treasurer in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Jake LaTurner, R-Pittsburg, speaks to reporters after his appointment as state treasurer by Gov. Sam Brownback during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. LaTurner has abandoned a campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat to challenge first-term GOP congressman Steve Watkins that he describes as vulnerable to Democratic defeat. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Jake LaTurner, R-Pittsburg, speaks to reporters after his appointment as state treasurer by Gov. Sam Brownback during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. LaTurner has abandoned a campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat to challenge first-term GOP congressman Steve Watkins that he describes as vulnerable to Democratic defeat. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(John Hanna | AP)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Rep. Ron Estes Thursday made a not-too-common decision in endorsing a challenger in a key GOP race. Estes endorsed Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner for Congress in Kansas’ 2nd District that includes most of the eastern part of the state, except for the core of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

Estes’ endorsement for LaTurner comes as incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges that he unlawfully voted in a Topeka City Council election and lied to a detective investigating the case.

Watkins called the charges “hyper-political” and questioned the timing of the announcement that came 45 minutes before GOP candidates for the 2nd Congressional District were due to meet in a debate. Watkins maintained he did nothing wrong, but Estes indicated the charges were a factor in his endorsement of LaTurner.

“Jake LaTurner is a trusted conservative who is ready to represent eastern Kansas in Congress. There’s no question that he will serve Kansans in the 2nd District well – focusing on the issues that matter most like limiting the federal government, securing our country, balancing the budget, and protecting the unborn,” said Estes. “Kansans deserve the best representation in Congress and Steve Watkins’ actions have unfortunately put this seat in danger of being handed over to a Nancy Pelosi liberal who doesn’t represent our Kansas values.”

LaTurner is facing a three-way primary for the Republican nomination. Former Kansas Secretary of Labor Dennis Taylor is also seeking the GOP nomination in District 2.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Chamber understands school delay, concerned about hardships it may cause

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas businesses understand reasons for the school delay but are concerned about the hardships this may cause.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointment to Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made an appointment to the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

News

Watkins files motion to remove Shawnee Co. DA from case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Rep. Steve Watkins' campaign has filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court to remove Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, from his case

News

Marshall says varied experiences give him edge over GOP competitors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Roger Marshall is among leading candidates for the Republican nomination in the race, alongside former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and businessmen Bob Hamilton and David Lindstrom.

Latest News

News

Marshall announces Point-of-Care testing for nursing homes

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall applauds point-of-care testing for nursing homes.

News

Shawnee Co. Undersheriff running for Morris Co. Sheriff

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
The current Undersheriff for Shawnee County is on the ballot for Sheriff, but in Morris County.

News

Kansas advance balloting numbers are in

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Secretary of State Office has received numbers for the first day of advance voting.

News

DA charges Watkins with voter fraud

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges of voter fraud.

News

Kansas to see over $6 million in federal funding to respond to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces over $6 million in federal funding coming to Kansas to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly extends relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces an executive order extending relief to motor carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic.