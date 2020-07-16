Two minors arrested for burglaries, vandalism

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two minors were arrested for overnight burglaries, thefts, and vandalisms.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announced a 17 year old and a 16 year old were booked into the Juvenile Dept. of Corrections on three counts of burglary, four counts of theft, six counts of criminal damage, and counts of conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit motor theft.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded early Wednesday morning to a vehicle burglary in the Peck subdivision in Southeast Shawnee Co., and discovered the other thefts and damage. Further investigation led to the discovery that one of the teens was a reported runaway from Douglas Co.

