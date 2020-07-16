Advertisement

Transition to new unemployment program likely to delay payments

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting this week, some unemployment claimants begin transitioning to a new program called the Extended Benefits (EB) Program.” This comes as some unemployment benefits are set to expire from the CARES Act in two weeks. This includes the extra $600 each week, on top of traditional benefits.

Once the Kansas Department of Labor starts the EB Program, claimants will have to answer a few additional questions when they file their weekly claim on the department’s website. Claimants should not have to reapply for the new program. The questions they’ll have to answer are a federal requirement, and the state is unable to process an EB claim until the questions are complete.

The new program qualifies claimants for up to 13 additional weeks of state benefits. However, these benefits do not include the additional $600 weekly boost offered with the CARES Act. It only includes your regular state benefit, which ranges from $122 to $488 per week.

The state expects the extended benefits program to start next week, if everything progresses as scheduled. In the meantime, it’s important for unemployed Kansans to continue filing weekly claims as usual. The state said this will allow payments to process more quickly once the new program is live.

So far, the biggest program for people going through Kansas’ unemployment system is getting their payments on time each week. The state has plans to improve payment services and response times. It added more customer-service representatives and will add more next week.

The state also launched a new online virtual agent named Amelia that can answer frequently asked questions. Monday, Amelia had nearly 7,000 conversations, exchanging more than 23,000 messages with users. You can reach Amelia on the department of labor’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watkins files motion to remove Shawnee Co. DA from case

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Rep. Steve Watkins' campaign has filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court to remove Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, from his case

News

Man seriously injured in shooting early Thursday near downtown Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A man was critically injured in a shooting around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of S.W. Taylor, authorities said.

News

One injured when semi overturns Wednesday in south Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
One person was injured after a semi overturned late Wednesday afternoon in south Topeka, authorities said.

News

Fritzel, developer of Oread Hotel in Lawrence, sentenced to prison in tax case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Thomas Fritzel, a developer of the Oread Hotel in Lawrence, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison in connection with a tax case.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Seasonal today, heating up by tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Much hotter tomorrow

Latest News

News

Wednesday’s Child: Chloe

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
If you like kids and animals, you might be the perfect fit for our Wednesday's Child this week. Her name is Chloe – and she's 15-years-old.

News

Wednesday's Child: Chloe

Updated: 12 hours ago
Chloe is 15, and loves animals and working with children.

News

Overturned semi backs up traffic on turnpike

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Traffic was backed up on the turnpike when a semi-truck overturned Wednesday.

News

Marshall says varied experiences give him edge over GOP competitors

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Roger Marshall is among leading candidates for the Republican nomination in the race, alongside former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and businessmen Bob Hamilton and David Lindstrom.

News

Two minors arrested for burglaries, vandalism

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Two minors were arrested for overnight burglaries, thefts, and vandalisms

News

Parkgoers get free bagpipe performance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drum Corps welcomed onlookers as they practiced their music in the park.