TPS revises calendar after reopening delayed until after Labor Day

(Topeka Public Schools)
(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public School District is revising its 2020-2021 school calendar after Governor Kelly announced she is pushing the reopening date for schools until after Labor Day.

TPS says state officials are working hard to keep communities safe as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it has been discouraged from having any large group gatherings as local health officials work to gain control of the spread of the pandemic.

The school district says due to new restrictions it is too dangerous to host any in-person graduation ceremonies next week and has canceled the one that was scheduled. It says, fortunately, as a proactive measure, it held a virtual ceremony on May 16 and honored seniors at that time.

The district says it also has a special graduation keepsake for every student and the high school principals will be contacting parents regarding a schedule to pick up diplomas and keepsake items by appointment.

“We recognize this is a difficult time for families as many state officials work hard to keep Kansas safe from the continued spread of the virus,” says Superintendant Dr. Erika Hall. “We appreciate your patience and support. We will continue to provide updates on our reopening plan and we encourage all parents to register for school at this time if that has not been done so your child will be prepared to begin in the format you select as soon as schools reopen.”

