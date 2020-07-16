Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating shooting near downtown Topeka

Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of SW Taylor early Thursday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Dylan Olson and Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of SW Taylor early Thursday morning.

The original call came in around 6:30 a.m.

Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No other information has been released.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

