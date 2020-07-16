Topeka Police investigating shooting near downtown Topeka
Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of SW Taylor early Thursday morning.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of SW Taylor early Thursday morning.
The original call came in around 6:30 a.m.
Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
No other information has been released.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.