Topeka legislator, former judge enters diversion in DUI case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after his Jeep ran off a highway in May 2020, Victor "Vic" W. Miller and a prosecutor entered a diversion agreement on July 9 in connection with the DUI case.

Miller is a first-time offender, meaning he has no criminal conviction entering the diversion program, Brandon Jones said Thursday.

"That the kind of people you look for," Jones said of Miller's lack of criminal record when entering diversion. Jones, the Franklin County attorney, was hired as the special prosecutor to handle the Miller case.

Miller initially pleaded not guilty to the DUI.

As part of the diversion agreement, a stay order freezes the case for 12 months. Miller agrees to do certain things, and at the end of 12 months, the prosecutor dismisses the case if Miller successfully completes the program, Jones said.

But if a defendant in a diversion program is charged with a new DUI count, the defendant goes to trial on the first case on “stipulated facts. It’s pretty airtight,” Jones said.

The defendant must abstain from any alcohol, get a drug-alcohol evaluation, perhaps attend an eight-hour drug-alcohol class, pay a $750 fine, and pay other fees, Jones said.

If Miller had been convicted, the DUI would have been a class B misdemeanor, and the conviction would have carried penalties of two days to six months in jail and a fine ranging from $750 to $1,000.

On May 13, 2020, Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan denied a defense motion asking the judge to suppress and dismiss for "lack of probable cause to arrest" Miller for driving under the influence of alcohol.

After hearing testimony from three Topeka police officers on Feb. 28, Moylan viewed the police video showing Miller at the crash site.

In the motion to suppress, Miller had said his voice wasn't slurred, he was understandable, and he had no difficulty communicating, the defense motion said.

Miller's Jeep Cherokee was westbound on I-70 when it left the interstate just east of Carnahan and west of Croco in East Topeka and was down in a ravine or ditch.

Police were dispatched to the one-vehicle accident at about 11 p.m. on May 6, 2019.

An airbag had deployed, and Miller had the “moderate odor of alcohol coming from his breath,” had bloodshot, droopy glazed eyes, and his speech was slurred at times, police said.

Miller wasn't injured, was arrested at the scene and handcuffed, then taken to the Law Enforcement Center.

Before he was a senator, Miller was a representative in the Kansas House of Representatives and also served on the Topeka City Council, the Shawnee County Commission, and as a Topeka Municipal Court judge.

