Thursday forecast: Seasonal today, heating up by tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be seasonal before the temperatures get much hotter tomorrow through the weekend. Cloud cover and rain chances will be the biggest factor in determining how hot it will get for the next week.

There does remain several opportunities for storms in the next 8 days however most of the activity will remain isolated and at night into the early morning hours.

Today: A storm system near the Oklahoma border will keep rain in that area, however the cloud cover from that storm system will affect us for much of the day bringing partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 80s. Some areas may get up to 90°. With the humidity still in place, heat indices will be in the low-mid 90s. Winds SE 5-10.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph. The storm chance that has been the forecast all week has been taken out and it’s a very slim chance with most models keeping the area dry however we’ll continue to keep an eye on the chances throughout the day.

Tomorrow: Other than a few leftover clouds possible in the morning, it’ll be mostly sunny with highs heating up to the mid 90s. Winds SE 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph. Heat indices 100-105.

Right now will keep the forecast dry for Friday night/Saturday morning however there have been indications of a few storms in northeast KS during this time so we’ll continue to keep an eye on that trend. Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with upper 90s to around 100°. This is when heat indices have the best chance to be around 110°.

There is a slightly better chance of storms Saturday night into Sunday morning due to a frontal boundary that will remain stationary near the area for much of next week. This is the reason for all the storm chances. This will bring a slight cool down for Sunday but how much cooler will depend on how long any rain and/or clouds linger through the day. Right now forecasting on the hot side with heat indices 103-108 however don’t be surprised if it’s cooler with more clouds and rain lingering during the morning.

Next week continues the cool down to more seasonal temperatures and several chances for storms. The location of the frontal boundary and when the disturbances pass through will determine the weather for next week including timing of rain and how warm it’ll get.

Taking Action:

Hot weather is expected Friday-Sunday with heat indices well into the triple digits. Make sure you have a cool place to stay as the lows aren’t expected to cool down that much this weekend. Storm chances will be hit and miss for the next 8 days and confidence is low on specific details like how widespread the rain will be and if any rain lingers into the day which would keep temperatures significantly cooler than the current forecast indicates. Because of this there isn’t one particular day where if you have outdoor plans confidence would be high enough for you to have to cancel them. Check back each day for updates.

