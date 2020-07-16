Three Wildcats, two Jayhawks earn All-Big 12 preseason honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three K-State players and a pair of KU players have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, the conference announced Thursday.

K-State junior Nick Lenners, sophomore Joshua Youngblood and senior Wyatt Hubert earned honors, while KU junior Pooka Williams Jr. and senior Andrew Parchment made the list for the Jayhawks.

Pooka Williams Jr. – Named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team for the second-straight year 🙌

