Three Wildcats, two Jayhawks earn All-Big 12 preseason honors
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three K-State players and a pair of KU players have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, the conference announced Thursday.
K-State junior Nick Lenners, sophomore Joshua Youngblood and senior Wyatt Hubert earned honors, while KU junior Pooka Williams Jr. and senior Andrew Parchment made the list for the Jayhawks.
