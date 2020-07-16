Advertisement

Three Wildcats, two Jayhawks earn All-Big 12 preseason honors

Big 12 Conference logo
Big 12 Conference logo(KWTX)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three K-State players and a pair of KU players have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, the conference announced Thursday.

K-State junior Nick Lenners, sophomore Joshua Youngblood and senior Wyatt Hubert earned honors, while KU junior Pooka Williams Jr. and senior Andrew Parchment made the list for the Jayhawks.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA releases new return-to-sport guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The NCAA has issued new guidance for student-athletes returning to play, including testing for “high contact risk sports.”

Sports

KSHSAA activities delayed under Gov. Kelly’s executive order

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
All Kansas school sports and activities will be delayed along with the start of school until after Labor Day under Gov. Kelly’s executive order.

Sports

West team prepares for Kansas Shrine Bowl on day two of practice

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Preparation for the 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is underway for the West squad.

Sports

West team prepares for Kansas Shrine Bowl on day two of practice

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs sign DT Chris Jones to 4-year, $85 million contract

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees.

News

Patrick Mahomes joins NFL conversation on race

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the appearance of Patrick Mahomes in an NFL player video condemning racial injustice was a key factor in his swift response.

Sports

2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl practice kicks off with extra precautions

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Ahead of Saturday’s 47th annual Kansas Shrine bowl, both teams are taking extra precautions to safely pull off the first organized high school football game played in the state this year.

Sports

2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl practice kicks off with extra precautions

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl practice kicks off with extra precautions

Sports

K-State football back to workouts after COVID-19 forced temporary halt

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
K-State football is back to workouts after a rise in COVID-19 cases temporarily put them on pause, the athletic department announced Monday.

Sports

NJCAA moves fall sports to spring, delays winter sports start date

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
All close-contact sports will be moved from the fall to the spring semester this year, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday.