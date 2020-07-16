Suspicious package found at Law Enforcement Center in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County Sheriff Deputies and Lawrence Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Law Enforcement Center in Lawrence.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff Office, the package was found on the East side of the parking lot at the Law Enforcement Center.

As a precaution, Rhode Island Street has been closed between 11th and 12th.

There have been no evacuations.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.

We will update you from this acct when we know more. pic.twitter.com/1WNGorIjRW — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) July 16, 2020

