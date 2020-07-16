Sheriff Hill to dedicate satellite office to fallen officer Benjamin J. Davidson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian Hill will dedicate a satellite office to fallen officer Benjamin J. Davidson.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says he will dedicate a new satellite office at the Velma K. Paris Community Center to honor fallen enforcement officer Benjamin J. Davidson.

Sheriff hill says the Benjamin J. Davidson Memorial Outpost dedication will take place Friday, July 17, at 9 a.m. at the Velma K. Paris Community Center and representatives of the Boys and Girls Club will be in attendance.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.