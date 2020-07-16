Shawnee Co. Sheriff Receives Police Administrator of the Year Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill received a very special surprise on Thursday.

The Fraternal Order of Police named Hill their Police Administrator of the Year for the state of Kansas, an award Hill was not aware he’d received until FOP members and other law enforcement officials appeared in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center in Topeka.

Hill was overcome with emotion upon receiving the award, which he said he “greatly appreciated”. Fraternal Order of Police Topeka Lodge 3 President John Culver said he’s been at his job for nearly 15 years and has never seen morale as high as it has been under Hill.

Hill took office as Sheriff in April of last year.

