Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Receives Police Administrator of the Year Award

Sheriff Hill was named the 2020 FOP Administrator of the Year for the State of Kansas.
Sheriff Hill was named the 2020 FOP Administrator of the Year for the State of Kansas.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill received a very special surprise on Thursday.

The Fraternal Order of Police named Hill their Police Administrator of the Year for the state of Kansas, an award Hill was not aware he’d received until FOP members and other law enforcement officials appeared in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center in Topeka.

Hill was overcome with emotion upon receiving the award, which he said he “greatly appreciated”. Fraternal Order of Police Topeka Lodge 3 President John Culver said he’s been at his job for nearly 15 years and has never seen morale as high as it has been under Hill.

Hill took office as Sheriff in April of last year.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDA to hold survey of sheep and goats

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a survey of the state’s sheep and goats.

News

Washburn Rural cancels Prom as new health guidelines emerge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn Rural High School has canceled its previously scheduled prom due to COVID-19 risks.

News

Sheriff Hill honored

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sheriff Hill was given an award by the state FOP.

News

KDOT to close westbound lanes of I-70

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KDOT will be closing westbound lanes of I-70 for a light pole installation.

Latest News

News

Kansas Highway Patrol joins five state speed enforcement program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol is joining a five-state program cracking down on speed enforcement.

News

Chief Cochran asks Topekans to take a stand against gun violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Police Chief Cochran is asking Topekans to take a stand against gun violence.

News

Burglary leads Shawnee Co. Sheriff to stolen truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A burglary has led Shawnee Co. deputies to a stolen truck.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees more COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County continues to see COVID-19 recoveries.

News

KansasPerio welcomes new doctor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KansasPerio and Dental Implants welcomes Dr. Mark Hagan to its team.

Crime

Fairview man arrested for exposing himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Fairview man has been arrested for exposing himself to a group of people in public.