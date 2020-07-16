Advertisement

SENT Topeka receives donation of 300 face masks

Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local nonprofit organization SENT received a donation of 300 face masks from Concerned Citizens of Topeka Thursday afternoon.

SENT’s Executive Director Nikki Ramirez-Jennings says they are “really thankful” for the donation because people not wearing masks can face a fine of up to $2,500, a price many can’t afford to pay.

SENT serves the Hi-Crest neighborhood and works to develop community cooperation through programs like meal distributions and farmers markets.

