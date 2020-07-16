Advertisement

Scam claiming funds for Manhattan High School teams

(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are receiving reports of a scammer calling and claiming to be fundraising for Manhattan High School teams.

The Riley County Police Department says it is receiving reports of a scammer calling residents and claiming to be fundraising for USD 383 Manhattan High School Football and Cheerleading teams.

RCPD says the caller will mention Coach Tenbrink or Coach Schartz and as for donations to be made to them.

The Department warns not to provide personal information or payment by phone. They say this caller does not represent a fundraiser for the local High School teams.

RCPD says to verify any fundraiser before providing payment by calling MHS at 785-587-2100 and asking to speak with Athletic Director Mike Marsh.

The Department is asking residents to talk to friends, family and neighbors about scams going around to stay aware and RCPD can always be contacted if there are suspicions of a scammer at 785-537-2112.

SCAM ALERT: Multiple citizens and businesses have reported a scammer calling and claiming to be a fundraising entity...

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chief Cochran asks Topekans to take a stand against gun violence

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Police Chief Cochran is asking Topekans to take a stand against gun violence.

News

Burglary leads Shawnee Co. Sheriff to stolen truck

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A burglary has led Shawnee Co. deputies to a stolen truck.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees more COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County continues to see COVID-19 recoveries.

News

KansasPerio welcomes new doctor

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KansasPerio and Dental Implants welcomes Dr. Mark Hagan to its team.

Crime

Fairview man arrested for exposing himself

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Fairview man has been arrested for exposing himself to a group of people in public.

Latest News

News

Kansas State Fair livestock shows to begin Sept. 3, Fair GM resigns

Updated: 53 minutes ago
With the fair’s cancellation, the fair’s general manager Rob Jennison also announced his resignation.

News

Suspicious package found at Law Enforcement Center in Lawrence

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Douglas County Sheriff Deputies and Lawrence Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Law Enforcement Center in Lawrence.

News

KU Health System sees boom in COVID-19 patients, offers saliva testing to students returning to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas will be offering free saliva testing for students returning to Lawrence for the upcoming school year.

News

Evergy resumes electricity service disconnections

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some customers may qualify to have late fees waived through December.

News

Police investigate shots fired in central Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in central Topeka.