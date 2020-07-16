Scam claiming funds for Manhattan High School teams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are receiving reports of a scammer calling and claiming to be fundraising for Manhattan High School teams.

The Riley County Police Department says it is receiving reports of a scammer calling residents and claiming to be fundraising for USD 383 Manhattan High School Football and Cheerleading teams.

RCPD says the caller will mention Coach Tenbrink or Coach Schartz and as for donations to be made to them.

The Department warns not to provide personal information or payment by phone. They say this caller does not represent a fundraiser for the local High School teams.

RCPD says to verify any fundraiser before providing payment by calling MHS at 785-587-2100 and asking to speak with Athletic Director Mike Marsh.

The Department is asking residents to talk to friends, family and neighbors about scams going around to stay aware and RCPD can always be contacted if there are suspicions of a scammer at 785-537-2112.

SCAM ALERT: Multiple citizens and businesses have reported a scammer calling and claiming to be a fundraising entity... Posted by RileyCountyPD on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.