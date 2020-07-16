Advertisement

Riley Co. sees more COVID-19 recoveries

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County continues to see COVID-19 recoveries.

Riley County Health Department says the county has seen three new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, July 15, and two more recoveries.

RCHD says the new case count for the county is 137 active and 234 recovered.

RCHD says the KDHE is reporting a total of 346 cases of coronavirus in the county, however, the county count is actually at 374.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump’s grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as it looks for ways to move forward with the event while coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.

Coronavirus

Target, CVS join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 52 minutes ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.

News

KU Health System sees boom in COVID-19 patients, offers saliva testing to students returning to campus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas will be offering free saliva testing for students returning to Lawrence for the upcoming school year.

National Politics

Barr says US now overly reliant on Chinese goods, services

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The United States has become overly reliant on Chinese goods and services, including face masks, medical gowns and other protective equipment designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than 1 million Americans seek help as companies cut more jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Hope early this month that the country had made it through the worst of the pandemic has been shaken and the rising number of infected Americans threatens to push what appeared to be a recovering nation into critical condition.

Coronavirus

Frustrated by coronavirus? Iceland wants to help by letting you scream

Updated: 1 hours ago
Its tourism board has a website where you can record your screams, and listen to other people’s screams as well.

Coronavirus

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine in Britain ready for next step

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The vaccine development team at Imperial College in London are proceeding with the second, larger round of human trials.

National Politics

Fauci calls White House adviser's op-ed about him 'major mistake'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to scathing criticism put forward by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

National

Retailers cash in on new ‘mask economy’ amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Retailers are hopping into the mask-selling business despite the political back and forth.