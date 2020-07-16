Riley Co. sees more COVID-19 recoveries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County continues to see COVID-19 recoveries.

Riley County Health Department says the county has seen three new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, July 15, and two more recoveries.

RCHD says the new case count for the county is 137 active and 234 recovered.

RCHD says the KDHE is reporting a total of 346 cases of coronavirus in the county, however, the county count is actually at 374.

