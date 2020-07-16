Advertisement

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

By Natalie Grim
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

NEPA was introduced under President Nixon and requires all federal agencies to go through an environmental review of all proposed projects. The new guidelines will shorten the review period for a number of infrastructure projects such as pipelines and highways.

Gray DC spoke to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D) about how the new changes will impact projects in North Dakota like the Dakota Access Pipeline. Click above to watch the interview.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Chamber understands school delay, concerned about hardships it may cause

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas businesses understand reasons for the school delay but are concerned about the hardships this may cause.

News

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes endorses state treasurer in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
Estes endorsed Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner from Congress in Kansas’ 2nd District that includes most of the eastern part of the state, except for the core of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointment to Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made an appointment to the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

News

Watkins files motion to remove Shawnee Co. DA from case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Rep. Steve Watkins' campaign has filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court to remove Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, from his case

News

Marshall says varied experiences give him edge over GOP competitors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Roger Marshall is among leading candidates for the Republican nomination in the race, alongside former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and businessmen Bob Hamilton and David Lindstrom.

Latest News

News

Marshall announces Point-of-Care testing for nursing homes

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall applauds point-of-care testing for nursing homes.

News

Shawnee Co. Undersheriff running for Morris Co. Sheriff

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
The current Undersheriff for Shawnee County is on the ballot for Sheriff, but in Morris County.

News

Kansas advance balloting numbers are in

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Secretary of State Office has received numbers for the first day of advance voting.

News

DA charges Watkins with voter fraud

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges of voter fraud.

News

Kansas to see over $6 million in federal funding to respond to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces over $6 million in federal funding coming to Kansas to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly extends relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces an executive order extending relief to motor carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic.