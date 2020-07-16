Police investigate possible shooting in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in central Topeka.

According to 911 dispatchers, officers were called to the 1400 block of SW Topeka Blvd. just before noon Thursday.

Police are actively investigating and have not released any other details.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WIBW.com for updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.