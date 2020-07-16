Parkgoers get free bagpipe performance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People visiting Gage Park were able to take in some tunes Wednesday.

The Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drum Corps welcomed onlookers as they practiced their music in the park.

The KSTPD are bagpipe enthusiasts that have been appreciating and preserving Celtic and Highland arts since the 1970s. They often perform or even practice in public and love for people to stop and watch them play.

