TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was backed up on the turnpike when a semi-truck overturned Wednesday.

The truck was driving on the mile 177 on-ramp to Topeka when it lost control and flipped on its side. It was driving north, coming from Emporia’s direction.

There were no details on on any injuries or any other vehicles involved.

