One injured when semi overturns Wednesday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in a semi-trailer crash late Wednesday afternoon in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. on the Kansas Turnpike near the Interstate 335 and Interstate 470 interchange.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Peterbilt semi was on a ramp leading from northbound Interstate 335 to westbound Interstate 470 when it overturned on a curve.

A passenger in the semi, Anne Bruns, 43, of Worthington, Minn., was reported to have minor injuries in the crash. She was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment.

The semi’s driver, Thomas Bruns, 49, of Rock Springs, Wyo., was reported uninjured.

The patrol said both were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.