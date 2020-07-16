Moran applauds suicide prevention hotline designation as farmer suicides rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran is applauding the designation of a national suicide hotline as farmer suicides are on the rise.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says he is applauding the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to designate 9-8-8 as the new, nationwide National Suicide Prevention Hotline which will be operational by July 16, 2022.

“This three-digit number, 9-8-8, will serve as the new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline number, connecting callers in need of help with experts who can offer resources and hope to make it through a mental health crisis. As suicide is on the rise among groups such as farmers and veterans, this easy-to-access number is vital for the health of thousands of Americans, and I commend the FCC for quickly taking this step to offer Americans greater access to life-saving support.”

Moran says he and Sen. Cory Gardner from Colorado introduced the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act in 2019 that would designate 9-8-8 as the suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. He says the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis line is 10-digits, becoming a barrier to Americans in crisis seeking support.

Moran says the legislation unanimously passed the Senate in May.

According to Moran, a recent study by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that on average over 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year. He says in his role as Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee he made mental health a priority and introduced legislation to help combat veteran suicide.

Moran says farmers have also experienced an increase in suicide recently, and a 2016 study by the CDC found agricultural workers have one of the highest suicide rates among occupations. He says to help combat the rise in suicide among farmers, he introduced legislation to provide farmers with critical resources, which was included in the most recent Farm Bill.

Moran says during the transition to 9-8-8, Americans needing help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. Veterans and servicemembers may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing.

