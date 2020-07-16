Advertisement

Moran applauds suicide prevention hotline designation as farmer suicides rise

(WDTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran is applauding the designation of a national suicide hotline as farmer suicides are on the rise.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says he is applauding the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to designate 9-8-8 as the new, nationwide National Suicide Prevention Hotline which will be operational by July 16, 2022.

“This three-digit number, 9-8-8, will serve as the new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline number, connecting callers in need of help with experts who can offer resources and hope to make it through a mental health crisis. As suicide is on the rise among groups such as farmers and veterans, this easy-to-access number is vital for the health of thousands of Americans, and I commend the FCC for quickly taking this step to offer Americans greater access to life-saving support.”

Moran says he and Sen. Cory Gardner from Colorado introduced the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act in 2019 that would designate 9-8-8 as the suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. He says the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis line is 10-digits, becoming a barrier to Americans in crisis seeking support.

Moran says the legislation unanimously passed the Senate in May.

According to Moran, a recent study by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that on average over 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year. He says in his role as Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee he made mental health a priority and introduced legislation to help combat veteran suicide.

Moran says farmers have also experienced an increase in suicide recently, and a 2016 study by the CDC found agricultural workers have one of the highest suicide rates among occupations. He says to help combat the rise in suicide among farmers, he introduced legislation to provide farmers with critical resources, which was included in the most recent Farm Bill.

Moran says during the transition to 9-8-8, Americans needing help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. Veterans and servicemembers may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka Public Schools participates in national webinar about reopening schools

Updated: moments ago
Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says returning to school amid a pandemic can be a gateway to improve education.

News

U.S. Rep. Watkins wants Kagay off case for conflict of interest

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Congressman Steve Watkins wants the court to disqualify Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay from his case due to a conflicts of interest with Kagay’s link to Republican challenger, Jake LaTurner.

News

Watkins v Kagay

Updated: 12 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins files to disqualify Mike Kagay from his case claiming a conflict of interest.

Good Kids

Good Kid wants birthday gifts that will help others

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Good Kid Brogan Meier

Latest News

News

TPS revises calendar after reopening delayed until after Labor Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Public School District is revising its 2020-2021 school calendar after Governor Kelly announced she is pushing the reopening date for schools until after Labor Day.

News

Heartland Healthy Neighbors Coalition selected for Pathways to a Healthy Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has selected Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition in Shawnee County for the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program.

News

Kansas Chamber understands school delay, concerned about hardships it may cause

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas businesses understand reasons for the school delay but are concerned about the hardships this may cause.

News

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes endorses state treasurer in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
Estes endorsed Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner from Congress in Kansas’ 2nd District that includes most of the eastern part of the state, except for the core of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

33 projects approved by KDOT

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KDOT announces 33 approved June bids.