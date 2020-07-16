Marshall says varied experiences give him edge over GOP competitors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s 1st District Congressman hopes his unique experiences propel him to the U.S. Senate.

Roger Marshall is among leading candidates for the Republican nomination in the race, alongside former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and businessmen Bob Hamilton and David Lindstrom.

Marshall grew up in a farm family, served in the Army Reserves, and made a career as a physician in Great Bend.

He puts lowering taxes and rolling back regulations among his priorities. He also believes the federal government needs to continue supporting state and local governments in ensuring they have resources to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What I offer to Kansas is a calm voice of hope, a voice of reason,” Marshall said. “I’m always going to have two hands on the steering wheel, both as a doctor as well as a senator, making sure we get through this crisis safely and at the same time responsibly. As we go forward, Kansans are going to look for someone that understands healthcare as well as the economy. As a physician, I’ve helped run a hospital. I think those are my strong suits.”

Marshall said he believes he is the best choice for Republicans to be able to defeat the Democratic candidate in the fall. Longtime GOP incumbent Pat Roberts opted not to seek re-election to the seat. The Kansas primary election is August 4th. The winner of the GOP primary will face likely Democratic nominee state Sen. Barbara Bollier on the November ballot.

