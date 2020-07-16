KU Health System sees boom in COVID-19 patients, offers saliva testing to students returning to campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will be offering saliva testing for students returning to Lawrence for the upcoming school year.

University of Kansas Health Systems says it is seeing another spike in COVID-19 patients with a total of 34 patients being treated, 12 of them are in the ICU and four are on ventilators. Doctors say the numbers include several patients discharged, but seven new admissions were seen since Wednesday, July 15. Doctors say they also worry about the supply of critical medication like remdesivir which helps shorten the length of the illness and drugs that help keep patents on ventilators comfortable.

KU Health Systems says KU Chancellor Dr. Doug Girod joined the panel to talk about how he plans to implement COVID-19 guidelines as students return to campus, what is most challenging and expectations for the fall.

Dr. Girod says KU has a plan for the mass migration of students to Lawrence in about a month, which typically results in a 20% population increase for the city. He says one of the biggest developments the school will offer is free saliva testing for students. He says KU has also leased a private dorm to house students that test positive for coronavirus.

According to the Chancellor, the goal is to catch the virus on campus before it spreads. He says the 300 classrooms and other campus buildings have been re-engineered to allow for proper social distancing and one professor has even helped develop a daily self-screening app that will generate a code allowing access to buildings after being deemed healthy by a virus screening.

Dr. Girod also says there is a plan for offering classes online and in-person and said the whole situation with sports is “very fluid” and they’re keeping their options open.

“Not wearing a mask in public right now is like drunk driving,” says a colleague of Dr. Girod. “It puts both you and others at risk.”

Steve Stites, M.D., chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System says that when Lawrence closed its bars, the curve was flattened and he hopes that will help keep the disease from spreading campus-wide. He also says families need to treat college students who come home a little differently since they are no longer in their daily social bubble.

Stites says students will still need a COVID-19 vaccine when one is found and made available, even if they have already had the virus.

Dana Hawkinson, M.D., medical director of infection prevention and control at theUniversity of Kansas Health System, said he’s been working with the Kansas City Royals in helping the delayed ball season get underway. He says they’re trying to get it right and be a model for other sports like youth and school leagues. He also says the perception that young people don’t get sick from the virus is wrong, as the age of patients in the hospital is lower now than at the start of the pandemic.

Hawkinson says he urges everyone to keep safe by continuing to wear a mask and observing all of the other pillars of safe infection control.

