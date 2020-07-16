Advertisement

KDOT to close westbound lanes of I-70

(KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT will be closing westbound lanes of I-70 for a light pole installation.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be closing westbound lanes of I-70 in Topeka on Monday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting for installation of a new light pole that was previously damaged in a crash.

KDOT says the westbound driving lane east of Fairlawn Rd. will be closed around mile markers 358 to 357 as crews replace the light pole. It says drivers will be directed by cones and have access to the westbound Fairlawn exit.

KDOT says it urges drivers to be aware and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay aware of all KDOT construction projects visit the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

