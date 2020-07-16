KDA to hold survey of sheep and goats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a survey of the state’s sheep and goats.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it is seeking sheep and goat owners across Kansas to participate in a survey to generate data and information regarding this segment of the Kansas specialty livestock industry.

The KDA says the specialty livestock industry in the state is relatively small, compared to more traditional livestock production in Kansas such as cattle, however, the specialty livestock operations that do exist are successful and have benefited from increased consumer demand.

According to the KDA, specialty livestock in Kansas is an evolving sector that typically includes bison, goats, sheep, alpaca and llamas, but is also growing to include other species.

The KDA says as part of the Kansas Ag Growth strategy, leaders from throughout the Kansas specialty livestock industry collaborated in the development and implementation of a long-term strategic growth strategy with input and discussion among key partners.

The department says one published outcome includes completing an economic impact study for specialty livestock in the state when led to the development of the Sheep and Goat Survey.

The KDA says the purpose of the survey is to investigate the economic impact sheep and goat have on the industry in Kansas. Through resident participation, the department says the state will be able to use this information to advance education, marketing, research and outreach activities designed specifically for the Kansas sheep and goats sector.

According to the KDA, the survey can help identify ways that the Kansas Department of Agriculture can be more responsive to grower and market needs, and producers may use the data to better understand the industry in their area.

The department says the Sheep and Goat Survey is voluntary and will be open through Aug. 17. To take the survey visit the Sheep and Goat Survey website.

If residents have a disability that prevents them from completing the survey but would still like to participate they should contact Peter Oppelt, KDA economist, at 785-564-6726.

