KansasPerio welcomes new doctor

Light in a dentist's office (Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - KansasPerio and Dental Implants welcomes Dr. Mark Hagan to its team.

KansasPerio and Dental Implants says it is pleased to welcome Dr. Mark Hagan to the clinical team. It says Dr. Hagan will be accepting new patients in need of periodontal and implant care.

Dr. Hagan says he is a fourth-generation Wichita native and is delighted to return home to start his periodontal practice with KansasPerio. He says he is a graduate of Kapun Mt. Carmel High School in Wichita, the University of Kansas and Creighton University School of Dentistry.

Dr. Hagan says he completed a general practice residency at the VA Medical Center in Denver and was a practicing general dentist for several years before deciding to limit his practice to the specialty of periodontics and dental implants.

KansasPerio says Dr. Hagan is joining the team having completed his periodontal residency at UMKC School of Dentistry.

“We’re really looking forward to Dr. Hagan returning home to Wichita with his family,” said Dr. Jason Wagle, DDS, MS. “Mark fits in well with our practice philosophy of a team approach to providing comprehensive oral health.”

