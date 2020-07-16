Kansas students receive Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates have been awarded to 34 students in eight schools.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says 34 students from eight different Kansas schools have been awarded the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificate. It says 32 students were awarded the general certificate while nine were awarded the animal science certificate and one was awarded the plant systems certificate.

According to the Department, high schools with students earning certificates include Andale, Buhler, Centre, Ellsworth, Holton, Marion, Prairie View, Republic County and Wellington.

The KDA says students have completed requirements in the areas of classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience and FFA. It says they have demonstrated excellence in agricultural knowledge, career readiness and leadership development. It also says students must maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher in all school courses to earn the certification.

“The criteria used to recognize these students represents more than just one specific exam, event, or activity on a single day but a culmination of successful involvement and achievement in multiple activities over four years of high school,” said John Clark, the agriculture education teacher at Buhler High School. “Students must be very well-rounded in a variety of requirements to achieve such a high honor and these students should be proud of their accomplishment of earning these certificates.”

The KDA says it is committed to establishing a dynamic and well-equipped workforce that meets the diverse needs of the agriculture industry today.

“We need skilled young people to operate high-tech machinery on our dairies, ranches and farms, and technical specialists to provide research in agronomy, technology and animal science fields,” said Kerry Wefald, KDA marketing director. “Kansas agriculture is growing, and the industry requires a well-equipped workforce to help support that growth in our great state. We are proud of these young adults.”

The KDA says the certificates have been endorsed by the following:

Kansas Animal Science Skills & Competencies Certificate: Kansas Farm Bureau, Frontier Farm Credit and Triangle H.

Kansas Agriculture Skills & Competencies Certificate: FFA Foundation, Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Grain & Feed Association and Kansas Livestock Association.

Kansas Plant Systems Skills & Competencies Certificate: Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Wheat, Frontier Farm Credit, Harris Crop Insurance, Hummert International, Scott Cooperative Association, Milliken Ag Concepts, and Middle Creek Seed.

According to the KDA, applications for the Kansas Agriculture Skills & Competencies Certificates are accepted each spring and can be read more about here.

