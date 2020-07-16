Kansas Highway Patrol joins five state speed enforcement program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is joining a five-state program cracking down on speed enforcement.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it has joined a five-state program that is cracking down on speed and seatbelt enforcement with officers from Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa.

“It is important to slow down and to always follow the rules of the road. We want to see everyone make it to their destination safely, which requires each of us to follow the posted speed limits and seat belt laws in Kansas,” said Captain Andy Dean, Commander of KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit.

KHP says in 2018, 73 people were killed in speeding-related crashes which is about 20% of all fatalities. Also in 2018, 46% of fatalities were not properly restrained or wearing seatbelts.

According to KHP, the enforcement is geared toward saving lives on Kansas roads. It says the agencies will patrol city, rural, state and federal highways and citations can be issued to those speeding, or to those who have other traffic violations such as not buckling seat belts and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Making our roads safer truly is a team effort and this five-state collaboration is a great example of that,” said State Transportation Engineer Burt Morey. “Drivers should remember that when they speed, they not only endanger themselves but all those on the road with them. Please do your part to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

KHP says it appreciates the Kansas Department of Transportation’s commitment to keeping residents and out of state travelers safe. It says for this enforcement funding has been provided for troopers to work overtime so more law enforcement officers can patrol the roadways and help reduce the number and severity of crashes. The overtime provided is funded through a grant from KDOT’s Traffic Safety.

