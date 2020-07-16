Advertisement

Kansas Chamber understands school delay, concerned about hardships it may cause

Alan Cobb (WIBW-TV)
Alan Cobb (WIBW-TV)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas businesses understand reasons for the school delay but are concerned about the hardships this may cause.

Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb says businesses understand the delay of reopening schools but are worried about the hardships to ensue because of this.

“Much like reopening the state’s economy and businesses forced to close by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas schools also must reopen with the safety and well-being of our students and school staff top of mind,” says Cobb.

Cobb says the business community understands the work and preparation it takes to implement a plan that covers so many areas such as operations, education, transportation and cafeteria services.

Cobb says he is steadfast in the knowledge that Kansas students cannot afford to lease a year of instruction requiring the reopening of schools to get students back into the process of learning.

“We ask the Governor and the Kansas Department of Education to do what they can to accommodate businesses and others who want to assist families with childcare needs,” says Cobb.

According to Cobb, the 3-week delay will be frustrating for many businesses and workers and will clearly create challenges and hardships for those with school-aged children, but he is comfortable in knowing that the education of Kansas children will not be neglected.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka Public Schools participates in national webinar about reopening schools

Updated: moments ago
Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says returning to school amid a pandemic can be a gateway to improve education.

News

U.S. Rep. Watkins wants Kagay off case for conflict of interest

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Congressman Steve Watkins wants the court to disqualify Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay from his case due to a conflicts of interest with Kagay’s link to Republican challenger, Jake LaTurner.

News

Watkins v Kagay

Updated: 12 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins files to disqualify Mike Kagay from his case claiming a conflict of interest.

News

Moran applauds suicide prevention hotline designation as farmer suicides rise

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran is applauding the designation of a national suicide hotline as farmer suicides are on the rise.

Good Kids

Good Kid wants birthday gifts that will help others

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Good Kid Brogan Meier

Latest News

News

TPS revises calendar after reopening delayed until after Labor Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Public School District is revising its 2020-2021 school calendar after Governor Kelly announced she is pushing the reopening date for schools until after Labor Day.

News

Heartland Healthy Neighbors Coalition selected for Pathways to a Healthy Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has selected Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition in Shawnee County for the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program.

News

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes endorses state treasurer in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
Estes endorsed Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner from Congress in Kansas’ 2nd District that includes most of the eastern part of the state, except for the core of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

33 projects approved by KDOT

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KDOT announces 33 approved June bids.