Kansas Chamber understands school delay, concerned about hardships it may cause

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas businesses understand reasons for the school delay but are concerned about the hardships this may cause.

Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb says businesses understand the delay of reopening schools but are worried about the hardships to ensue because of this.

“Much like reopening the state’s economy and businesses forced to close by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas schools also must reopen with the safety and well-being of our students and school staff top of mind,” says Cobb.

Cobb says the business community understands the work and preparation it takes to implement a plan that covers so many areas such as operations, education, transportation and cafeteria services.

Cobb says he is steadfast in the knowledge that Kansas students cannot afford to lease a year of instruction requiring the reopening of schools to get students back into the process of learning.

“We ask the Governor and the Kansas Department of Education to do what they can to accommodate businesses and others who want to assist families with childcare needs,” says Cobb.

According to Cobb, the 3-week delay will be frustrating for many businesses and workers and will clearly create challenges and hardships for those with school-aged children, but he is comfortable in knowing that the education of Kansas children will not be neglected.

