Kansas aircraft systems operators return home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from the Fox-1 unmanned aircraft as systems operators are returning home.

Fort Riley says it is welcoming back soldiers from Fox Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division as they returned home Sunday morning, July 13, following a 9-month rotation in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

Major General John Kolasheski, a senior commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, says he welcomed home 79 soldiers in a ceremony shown live on Facebook, which can be seen here.

Fox Companys says it operates Unmanned Aircraft Systems and recorded over 9,600 hours of flight time while supporting over 1,100 aerial reconnaissance and security operations during their deployment.

“Simply put, your accomplishments over the last nine months are beyond impressive,” says Maj. Gen. Kolasheski. “You have set the bar high and I know you will continue the great work back here at Fort Riley. We are proud of you and what you have accomplished. You are brave, responsible and on point for your nation, for your Army and for each other. Again, job well done and welcome home.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.