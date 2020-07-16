IRS warns taxpayers of COVID-19 scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The IRS is warning taxpayers to be wary of scams involving COVID-19 stimulus checks.

The Criminal Investigation Division says they’ve seen a significant increase in economic impact payment scams recently and are working with law enforcement to make arrests.

If you believe you have been a victim of a COVID-19 scam, you can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721, or report to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800-366-4484.

