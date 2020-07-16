Advertisement

Heat Advisory Friday and Saturday

By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Isolated rain is possible late Thursday night and early Friday as a warm front moves through the area. Light winds are expected with low temperatures in the middle 70s.

The extreme heat begins Friday with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values around 105 to 110. Saturday will be even hotter with the temperature touching 100 and the heat index around 110.

