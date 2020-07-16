Heartland Healthy Neighbors Coalition selected for Pathways to a Healthy Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has selected Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition in Shawnee County for the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas says it has selected the Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition in Shawnee County, along with 23 others communities in Kansas strangers for its second phase of Pathways to a Healthy Kansas initiative, including 12 returning communities that were selected in the initiative’s first phase of grants.

BCBSKS says Pathways to a Healthy Kansas is the largest community grant program ever funded by the organization and since the initiative began in 2016 it has donated over $11.7 million in grants and assistance to communities throughout the state. It says the Pathways program was created to inspire long-lasting community-wide health and wellness throughout Kansas.

“We are excited to recognize our second cohort of Pathways grantees,” said Matt All, president and CEO of BCBSKS. “We have been rooted in Kansas for over 75 years and have a commitment to our neighbors to strengthen the health of all Kansans. Through our Pathways initiative, we are making strides toward this goal by helping remove barriers to accessing healthy foods, increasing physical activity and preventing commercial tobacco use. We are thrilled to continue this program with our new Pathways grantees.”

BCBSKS says the grant funding includes a coordination grant of $200,000 for each community and Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods will have the opportunity to apply for non-competitive implementation grants amounting to $200,000 or $300,000, for a total of up to $400,000 or $500,000.

“Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods is extremely honored to have been selected for this opportunity. We’re excited to work collaboratively with our partners in the Topeka and Shawnee

BCBSKS says the Pathways grant addresses the three behaviors of focus - physical activity, commercial tobacco prevention and healthy eating - that reduce the risk for serious health conditions through six areas or work, or pathways. It says the pathways include Community & Social Context, Neighborhood & Physical Environment, Food, Healthcare, Education and Economic Stability as well as striving to improve conditions that are the drivers of health in communities.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.