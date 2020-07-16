Gov. Kelly makes appointment to Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made an appointment to the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

Governor Kelly says the mission of this board is to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare from unlawful or unprofessional practitioners who fall under the board’s jurisdiction. She says it establishes educational and experience-based requirements, as well as rules and regulations for applicants seeking credentialing.

Governor Kelly says Danielle Johnson of Wichita will be joining the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

