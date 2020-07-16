Good Kid wants birthday gifts that will help others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mom Nikki Meier’s 14-year old son, Brogan Meier, has a generous spirit and huge heart. For the 4th year in a row, since he was 10, he has asked for others to give to charities and other places that help others -- in place of gifts for himself. He has helped the Topeka Rescue Mission, Helping Hands Society, Home of Hope (an orphanage in Bangladesh his grandparents are projector directors for) and he chose Topeka’s Rescue Mission again this year due to COVID-19 and wanting to help our local community since the need is great he said.

The year he did HHHS for donations his birthday party consisted of him bringing friends to volunteer and help at the shelter.

His older sister asked what he wanted for his birthday and his response was to “do something nice for someone else”..

Nikki also told 13′s Ralph Hipp that Brogan thinks of others continuously, giving to others in need and putting others needs first.

“He makes me a better person teaching me all the time! I am proud to be his mom!” What a nice sentiment!

