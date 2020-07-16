Advertisement

Good Kid wants birthday gifts that will help others

Good Kid Brogan Meier likes to have birthday gifts that help others.
Good Kid Brogan Meier likes to have birthday gifts that help others.(Nikki Meier)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mom Nikki Meier’s 14-year old son, Brogan Meier, has a generous spirit and huge heart. For the 4th year in a row, since he was 10, he has asked for others to give to charities and other places that help others -- in place of gifts for himself. He has helped the Topeka Rescue Mission, Helping Hands Society, Home of Hope (an orphanage in Bangladesh his grandparents are projector directors for) and he chose Topeka’s Rescue Mission again this year due to COVID-19 and wanting to help our local community since the need is great he said. 

The year he did HHHS for donations his birthday party consisted of him bringing friends to volunteer and help at the shelter. 

His older sister asked what he wanted for his birthday and his response was to “do something nice for someone else”..

Nikki also told 13′s Ralph Hipp that Brogan thinks of others continuously, giving to others in need and putting others needs first. 

“He makes me a better person teaching me all the time! I am proud to be his mom!” What a nice sentiment!

Let Ralph know about a Good Kid who’s special in your life. Just e-mail us here in the newsroom at ralph.hipp@wibw.com to send us your summer nomination. You may see them featured soon on 13 News, Tuesday nights on the 10pm newscast. Thank you!

