Advertisement

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

It’s in Southern California
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of the 1980s comedy “The Golden Girls” can pick up a bit of TV history for a cool $3 million.

The model for the house that Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy shared on the show is for sale. But it’s not in South Florida.

You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Exteriors of the modest mid-century ranch were used in the first season of the TV series that was set in Miami.

But when the show starring Bea Arthur and Betty White became a mega-hit, an exact replica was built on a studio backlot.

The original owner says he got a modest fee from the show’s producers for featuring his home.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka Public Schools participates in national webinar about reopening schools

Updated: moments ago
Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says returning to school amid a pandemic can be a gateway to improve education.

News

U.S. Rep. Watkins wants Kagay off case for conflict of interest

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Congressman Steve Watkins wants the court to disqualify Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay from his case due to a conflicts of interest with Kagay’s link to Republican challenger, Jake LaTurner.

News

Watkins v Kagay

Updated: 11 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins files to disqualify Mike Kagay from his case claiming a conflict of interest.

News

Moran applauds suicide prevention hotline designation as farmer suicides rise

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran is applauding the designation of a national suicide hotline as farmer suicides are on the rise.

Latest News

National

'The Golden Girls' home is for sale for $3

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
The real house that "The Golden Girls" home is modeled on is for sale.

Good Kids

Good Kid wants birthday gifts that will help others

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Good Kid Brogan Meier

News

TPS revises calendar after reopening delayed until after Labor Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Public School District is revising its 2020-2021 school calendar after Governor Kelly announced she is pushing the reopening date for schools until after Labor Day.

News

Heartland Healthy Neighbors Coalition selected for Pathways to a Healthy Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has selected Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition in Shawnee County for the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

News

Kansas Chamber understands school delay, concerned about hardships it may cause

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas businesses understand reasons for the school delay but are concerned about the hardships this may cause.