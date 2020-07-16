Advertisement

Fritzel, developer of Oread Hotel in Lawrence, sentenced to prison in tax case

Thomas Fritzel, a developer of the Oread Hotel in Lawrence, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison in connection with a tax case.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas building contractor was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison and fined $25,000 for conspiring to deprive the city of Lawrence of sales tax revenues in connection with the development of a seven-story hotel on the north edge of the University of Kansas campus, officials with the U.S. Attorney for Kansas announced.

After completing his sentence, Thomas S. Fritzel will serve three years on supervised release.

The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court in Topeka, located at the Frank Carlson Federal Building at 444 S.E. Quincy.

Fritzel, part owner and manager of Oread Inn LC, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal conspiracy in the case.

The Oread Hotel, which opened in February 2010, is located at 1200 Oread Ave. in Lawrence.

According to U.S. Attorney for Kansas officials, Fritzel was a party to an agreement with the city of Lawrence to finance the more than $40 million hotel project, including $11 million worth of street repairs and a public parking garage.

Oread Inn LC was to pay all costs up front and was to be repaid $11 million for public improvements.

The money to repay Oread Inn LC was to come from an incremental increase in property tax, a sales tax and an additional 1 percent tax on sales within a portion of the redevelopment district.

In his plea, Fritzel admitted that he and others caused false monthly sales tax returns to be submitted to the state of Kansas. The reports classified certain sales as occurring within the redevelopment district when they actually occurred outside the district. As a result, the city of Lawrence lost a portion of sales taxes it was due.

The city of Lawrence filed a civil lawsuit against Fritzel seeking the lost tax revenue, and the parties settled that case in 2017.

