Former priest sentenced to over three years in prison for child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas priest charged with possessing child pornography was sentenced Wednesday.

Former Baldwin City priest Christopher Rossman will serve 37 months in prison and pay $5,000, according to US Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Rossman admitted investigators found child pornography on his Samsung Galaxy tablet after installing monitoring software on it in 2016. His sister had run the tablet over multiple times, but a forensic examination was still able to find the files on the device.

