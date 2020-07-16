Fairview man arrested for exposing himself

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fairview man has been arrested for exposing himself to a group of people in public.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says a Fairview man is behind bars after exposing himself to a group of individuals in Fairview.

Merchant says after officers arrived at the scene and an investigation was conducted Matthew Meyer, 64, of Fairview, was charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one misdemeanor count.

According to the sheriff, Meyer is being held in the Brown Co. jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.