Evergy resumes electricity service disconnections

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment plans for customers who are past due on their electrical bills.

Some customers may qualify to have late fees waived through December.

Other plans allow customers to receive a credit toward their bill if they settle their account within four months.

Customers can call Evergy’s customer service number - (800) 383-1183 - with questions about the plans.

