Community Blood Center hosts Governor’s Blood Drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Blood Center will host the Governor’s Blood Drive on Friday, July 17, which Governor Laura Kelly will attend.

The Community Blood Center says it will be hosting the Governor’s Blood Drive on Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the State Capitol, 1st-floor rotunda, where Governor Kelly will attend.

The Blood Center says there is an urgent need for healthy donors and they will be following social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks. It says donors should arrive well hydrated and should have eaten beforehand.

According to the Blood Center, walk-ins will be accepted if the schedule allows, but if residents want to attend they should schedule an appointment at savealifenow.org.

The Blood Center says all donors will be given either a Royals t-shirt or a rally towel.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.