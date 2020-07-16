Advertisement

Community Blood Center hosts Governor’s Blood Drive

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Blood Center will host the Governor’s Blood Drive on Friday, July 17, which Governor Laura Kelly will attend.

The Community Blood Center says it will be hosting the Governor’s Blood Drive on Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the State Capitol, 1st-floor rotunda, where Governor Kelly will attend.

The Blood Center says there is an urgent need for healthy donors and they will be following social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks. It says donors should arrive well hydrated and should have eaten beforehand.

According to the Blood Center, walk-ins will be accepted if the schedule allows, but if residents want to attend they should schedule an appointment at savealifenow.org.

The Blood Center says all donors will be given either a Royals t-shirt or a rally towel.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Live at Five

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

33 projects approved by KDOT

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KDOT announces 33 approved June bids.

News

Topeka legislator, former judge enters diversion in DUI case

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
Charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after his Jeep ran off a highway in May 2020, Victor "Vic" W. Miller and a prosecutor entered a diversion agreement on July 9 in connection with the DUI case.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointment to Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made an appointment to the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

News

Kansas students receive Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates have been awarded to 34 students in eight schools.

Latest News

Sports

Three Wildcats, two Jayhawks earn All-Big 12 preseason honors

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Three K-State players and a pair of KU players have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, the conference announced Thursday.

News

Sheriff Hill to dedicate satellite office to fallen officer Benjamin J. Davidson

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Sheriff Brian Hill will dedicate a satellite office to fallen officer Benjamin J. Davidson.

News

Kansas aircraft systems operators return home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Soldiers from the Fox-1 unmanned aircraft as systems operators are returning home.

Sports

NCAA releases new return-to-sport guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The NCAA has issued new guidance for student-athletes returning to play, including testing for “high contact risk sports.”

News

KDA to hold survey of sheep and goats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a survey of the state’s sheep and goats.