Chief Cochran asks Topekans to take a stand against gun violence

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief Cochran is asking Topekans to take a stand against gun violence.

Topeka Police Chief Cochran says he is pleading with Topekans to take a stand against gun violence after a particularly hard week in the community.

“Just this week our community has lost three lives due to gun violence and others have been seriously injured,” says Cochran. “One of the lives lost was a 13-year-old girl. We as a community must come together and take a stand against this violence. We cannot allow this to happen in Topeka.”

Cochran says the Topeka Police Department’s priority is to thoroughly investigate these crimes and find those responsible, however, officers cannot do it alone.

Chief Cochran says if anyone has information on the recent shootings in the city to please say something. He says residents can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007.

