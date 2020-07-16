Burglary leads Shawnee Co. Sheriff to stolen truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A burglary has led Shawnee Co. deputies to a stolen truck.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says his office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of SE Dupont Rd.

Sheriff Hill says on Thursday, July 16, around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle seen at a vacant building in the 500 block of SE Dupont Rd.

Deputies say a citizen reported two male subjects in a truck forcing entry into the building. Upon arrival, deputies found the truck still parked at the address but the two suspects were no longer on scene.

Sheriff Hill says the truck was found to be a stolen vehicle from Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and it is in the process of developing suspects related to the burglary. The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact detectives at 785-251-2200.

