33 projects approved by KDOT

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT announces 33 approved June bids.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has approved June bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. It says the letting took place June 17, in Topeka and some bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

KDOT says approved bids are as follows:

District One — Northeast Douglas ‑ 23 TE‑0480‑01 ‑ Winchester Road, from West 12th Street to Hawthorne Street and West 12th Street from Winchester Road east to Bluejacket Park in Eudora, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 0.6 mile, Freeman Concrete Construction LLC, Shawnee, Kan., $320,506.20. Osage ‑ 35‑70 KA‑5531‑01 ‑ I‑35, culvert #535 over the Willow Creek Drainage, located 0.26 mile east of K‑31, culvert, Pfefferkorn & Drury Construction LLC, Olathe, Kan., $198,264.20. Shawnee ‑ 70‑89 KA‑5526‑01 ‑ I‑70, bridge #250 located at the Croco Road/I‑70 junction, bridge repair, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $202,353.11. Shawnee ‑ 470‑89 KA‑5530‑01 ‑ I‑470, bridges #198 and #199 (Huntoon Street) located at the Huntoon Street/I‑470 junction, bridge repair, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $416,787.87. Wabaunsee ‑ 70‑99 KA‑5534‑01 ‑ I‑70, bridge #021 (Mill Creek) located 0.35 mile east of K‑138 and bridge #023 located 2.11 miles east of K‑138, bridge repair, 1.8 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $401,814.99. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑4744‑02 – Various locations in northeast Kansas including U.S. 75, U.S. 24 and K-4 in Shawnee County and K‑30 in Wabaunsee County, signing, 49.0 miles, Fulsom Brothers, Inc., Cedar Vale, Kan., $969,508.71.

District Two — North Central Geary ‑ 70‑31 KA‑5527‑01 ‑ I‑70, bridge #014 over the Smokey Hill River located 2.05 miles east of the west I‑70/U.S. 40 junction, bridge repair, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $781,610.84. McPherson ‑ 135‑59 KA‑5277‑01 ‑ I‑135, bridge #045 located 10.42 miles north of U.S. 56, bridge removal, Bob Bergkamp Construction Co. Inc., Wichita, Kan., $423,713.15. Morris ‑ 56‑64 KA‑5647‑01 ‑ U.S. 56, bridge #030 over Big John Creek located 1.93 miles east of the east K‑177 junction, bridge overlay, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $165,117.40. Saline ‑ 135‑85 KA‑5626‑01 ‑ I-135, bridge #020 over East Schilling Road, located 3.01 miles north of K‑104/I-135 junction, bridge repair, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kan., $154,690.50.

District Three — Northwest Decatur ‑ 20 C‑4954‑01 ‑ Bridge over the Sappa Creek located 9.4 miles north and 3.4 miles west of Norcatur, Kansas, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, King Construction Company Inc & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kan., $424,206.40. Gove ‑ 32 C‑4956‑01 ‑ Bridge over Indian Creek located 8.3 miles south and 5.3 miles east of Gove, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kan., $400,434.80. Gove ‑ 32 KA‑5550‑01 ‑ K‑23, from the Gove/Lane county line north to the south city limits of Gove, K‑211, from the I‑70/K‑211 junction north to the south city limits of Park and K‑216, from the I‑70/K‑216 junction north to the south city limits of Grinnell, overlay, 19.5 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $3,555,725.71. Osborne ‑ 281‑71 KA‑5146‑01 ‑ U.S. 281, from Connecticut Street to Massachusetts Street in Osborne, grade and surfacing, 0.2 mile, Bryant & Bryant Construction Inc., Halstead, Kan., $539,062.40. Rawlins ‑ 25‑77 KA‑5673‑01 ‑ K‑25, beginning where the road widens south of Atwood north approximately 3,881 feet to the beginning of the Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP), milling and overlay, 0.7 mile, McCormick Excavation & Paving LLC, Stratton, Colo., $207,863.86. Rawlins ‑ 36‑77 KA‑5674‑01 ‑ U.S. 36, from approximately 935 feet west of the east city limits of Atwood east approximately 1,478 feet to the end of the curb and gutter, milling and overlay, 0.3 mile, McCormick Excavation & Paving LLC, Stratton, Colo., $93,173.00. Sherman ‑ 70‑91 KA‑5675‑01 ‑ I‑70, from 1.7 miles east of the I-70/U.S. 24B/K-27 junction east 5 miles (eastbound driving and passing lanes only), pavement patching, 5.0 miles, McCormick Excavation & Paving LLC, Stratton, Colo., $301,587.00. Trego ‑ 70‑98 KA‑5121‑02 ‑ I‑70, from the Gove/Trego county line east to the west edge of the wearing surface at Exit 127, guard fence, 14.0 miles, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Kan., $320,933.98. Statewide ‑ 70‑106 KA‑4746‑03 ‑ I‑70, at various locations across District 3 in northwest Kansas, signing, 205.0 miles, Fulsom Brothers, Inc., Cedar Vale, Kan., $3,090,579.75.

District Four — Southeast Bourbon ‑ 69‑6 KA‑5604‑01 ‑ U.S. 69, beginning 2.09 miles north of the Bourbon/Crawford county line north 3.8 miles, overlay, 3.8 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $3,534,193.72. Linn ‑ 69‑54 KA‑5532‑01 ‑ U.S. 69, bridge #058 over the Marias Des Cygnes River located 0.88 mile south of the north K‑52/U.S. 69 junction, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Minn., $181,309.19. Miami ‑ 169‑61 KA‑5533‑01 ‑ U.S. 169, bridge #055 over Pottawatomie Creek located 1.66 miles north of the K‑7/U.S. 169 junction, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Minn., $205,442.50.

District Five — South Central Cowley ‑ 18 KA‑5671‑01 ‑ Pavement marking on U.S. 77, U.S. 166 and K‑360, pavement marking, 8.2 miles, Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc., El Dorado, Kan., $352,941.95. Sedgwick ‑ 135‑87 KA‑5128‑02 ‑ I‑135, from the south end of the route at the Kansas Turnpike Association (KTA) north to the south end of the Pawnee Avenue Overpass, guard fence, 3.5 miles, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Kan., $1,263,230.81. Sedgwick ‑ 135‑87 KA‑5129‑02 ‑ I‑135, from the north end of the Pawnee Avenue Overpass north to the south end of the viaduct bridges, guard fence, 2.2 miles, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Kan., $98,565.00. Sedgwick ‑ 135‑87 KA‑5130‑02 ‑ I‑135, from the north edge of the wearing surface of the viaduct bridges north to the south end of the 37th Street bridges, guard fence, 2.6 miles, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Kan., $203,056.06. Sedgwick ‑ 87 KA‑5174‑01 ‑ Wichita metro at various locations including K‑96, U. S. 54 and I‑135, intelligent transportation systems, Phillips Southern Electric Company Inc., Wichita, Kan., $1,394,500.00. Sedgwick ‑ 96‑87 KA‑5606‑01 ‑ K‑96, from the I‑135/K‑96 junction east to the end of the Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) located east of Webb Road, overlay, 5.3 miles, Cornejo & Sons LLC, Wichita, Kan., $6,693,137.46. Sedgwick ‑ 15‑87 KA‑5615‑01 ‑ K‑15 (Southwest Boulevard), at four locations beginning south of the Dunham Street intersection south approximately 0.75 mile in southern Wichita, guard fence, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Kan., $217,207.12. Sumner ‑ 15‑96 KA‑5614‑01 ‑ K‑15, at various locations from the Cowley/Sumner county line northwest to approximately 900 feet north of North Webb Road, guard fence, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Kan., $753,769.62. Sumner ‑ 96 KA‑5672‑01 ‑ Pavement marking on K‑44 and K‑53, pavement marking, 4.8 miles, Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc., El Dorado, Kan., $96,847.65.

District Six — Southwest Gray ‑ 50‑35 KA‑4762‑01 ‑ U.S. 50, from Maple Street to Cedar Street in Cimarron, pavement reconstruction, 0.2 mile, Bryant & Bryant Construction Inc., Halstead, Kan., $669,939.50 Johnson ‑ 46 N‑0700‑01 ‑ Safe Routes to School Phase 2‑ Lamar Avenue, from Shawnee Mission Parkway to Foxridge Drive in Mission, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 2.0 miles, Streetwise Inc., Grandview, Mo., $139,983.10.



