Advertisement

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV/CNN) - Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

“Meet Lenen (sic) from Starbucks who refused to serve me because I’m not wearing a mask. Next time, I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption,” the post read.

The post exploded online, and a GoFundMe was created to collect tip money for Gutierrez, who ended up getting over $100,000 in donations.

Now, Gilles wants half of the money raised on the GoFundMe page.

“It was discrimination, and everybody is OK with it and enabling and rewarding that kind of behavior,” she said.

Gilles says she has medical problems. She also says masks are not effective.

“I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat,” she said. “And I do have asthma as well, and I do get ‘maskne’ (mask acne), so there’s several things going on. And not only that, it doesn’t even work.”

She shared two pieces of paperwork to show what she calls a medical exemption. A 2015 report she shared shows analysis of her uterus and an ovarian cyst. Gilles says she also has a handwritten note from a chiropractor that says she has “underlying health conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask.”

Gilles says the lawyers she has spoken to about taking her case are expensive and she cannot afford one yet, so she has started her own GoFundMe to raise money for herself.

She says that she will not apologize.

“I feel like I need the apology. I’ve been discriminated against. I’m the one who’s sick,” Gilles said.

Starbucks now requires customers to wear facial covering or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned American stores. The mandate supersedes local laws in some states or cities that might not require wearing one.

Starbucks says customers who refuse to wear a mask inside can order from the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery.

Copyright 2020 KGTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD 383 announces reopening plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 announces its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

News

Kansas State Board of Education accepts school reopening guidance document

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Education has accepted the school reopening guidance document announced in Governor Kelly’s news conference on Wednesday, July 15.

News

Gov. Laura Kelly to delay schools reopening until after Labor Day

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas State Department of Education released a draft of its recommendations for schools to reopen in the fall.

National

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

Latest News

News

Suspect in Topeka February homicide bound over for trial

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chad Thomas Cuevas has been bound over for trial in Shawnee County District Court in relation to a February homicide.

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

News

Kansas businesses impacted by COVID-19 see $3 million in grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran announces $3 million in grants are going to support Kansas businesses impacted by COVID-19.

News

Teachers protest outside Capitol urging Kansas to follow CDC guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
An hour before Gov. Laura Kelly's news conference, around 30 teachers, parents and concerned citizens gathered outside the capitol to protest reopening schools in the fall.

News

Marshall announces Point-of-Care testing for nursing homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall applauds point-of-care testing for nursing homes.

Local

City of Manhattan receives $2.8 million grant from KDOT

Updated: 1 hour ago
Earlier this month the Kansas Department of Transportation announced a grant will be awarded to the City of Manhattan for a portion of the North Campus Corridor project.