Advertisement

Wichita man pleads guilty to growing illegal mushrooms

Magic Mushrooms - Hallucinogenic Mushrooms Psilocybe Semilanceata, Photo Date: 10/18/09 (MGN / Photo: Alan Rockefeller / CC BY-SA 3.0)
Magic Mushrooms - Hallucinogenic Mushrooms Psilocybe Semilanceata, Photo Date: 10/18/09 (MGN / Photo: Alan Rockefeller / CC BY-SA 3.0)(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man pleaded guilty to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms on Wednesday, July 15.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita man caught law enforcement’s attention when he was shot and has pleaded guilty to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms on Wednesday, July 15.

McAllister says Corey A. Logan, 35, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing a controlled substance.

In his plea, Logan says he admitted that in March 2018 police were dispatched to his home in the 1900 block of East Maywood. He says he reported being shot by an unknown assailant.

Officers say upon arrival, they found a mushroom growing operation in a bedroom of his home.

McAllister says sentencing is set for Oct. 2, where he could face up to 20 years in prison.

McAllister says he commends the work of the Wichita Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPS offers mental health support to those affected by death of 13-year-old

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Public Schools Superintendent sent out an email offering mental health services to students affected by the death of 13-year-old Mercedes Holford.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Supreme Court adds new member, reappoints seven to Judicial Education Advisory Committee

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new member and reappointed seven members to the Judicial Education Advisory Committee.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Staying cool today from morning rain

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Brief cool down today/tomorrow but still humid

Latest News

News

Governor set to announce fall plan for Kansas schools

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly has set a Wednesday afternoon news conference to announce her plan for Kansas schools this fall.

News

Kansas one of least risky states for at-risk youth

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas ranks in the bottom 10 for states with most at-risk youth.

News

Kansas advance balloting numbers are in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Secretary of State Office has received numbers for the first day of advance voting.

News

TFD works with local businesses to address fire codes during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Fire Department Inspectors are working with local businesses to ensure safety during COVID-19.

News

2020 Agricultural Growth Summit to be held virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a virtual 2020 Ag Summit.

News

TPS sets example for school districts nationwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools will be featured in a national webinar on the reopening of schools after COVID-19.