Wichita man pleads guilty to growing illegal mushrooms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man pleaded guilty to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms on Wednesday, July 15.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita man caught law enforcement’s attention when he was shot and has pleaded guilty to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms on Wednesday, July 15.

McAllister says Corey A. Logan, 35, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing a controlled substance.

In his plea, Logan says he admitted that in March 2018 police were dispatched to his home in the 1900 block of East Maywood. He says he reported being shot by an unknown assailant.

Officers say upon arrival, they found a mushroom growing operation in a bedroom of his home.

McAllister says sentencing is set for Oct. 2, where he could face up to 20 years in prison.

McAllister says he commends the work of the Wichita Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch on the case.

