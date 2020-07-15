Advertisement

West team prepares for Kansas Shrine Bowl on day two of practice

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Preparation for the 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is underway for the West squad.

“We got it going on,” head coach Tommy Beason said. “Our guys are sold out to have some West side pride.”

The challenge? Taking 36 all stars from across the Sunflower State and getting them ready to go in a week.

“In their hometowns or their home communities, maybe they’re asked to be this specific position. Maybe they’re a quarterback, maybe they’re a star wide receiver,” Beason said. “Here, even playing field. Everybody’s an all star.”

“Just play together as a team,” Riley County quarterback Garrett Harmison said. “That’s going to be the key here. We got plenty of talent obviously, but playing together is going to be the key I think.”

“The winning isn’t so much about just the scoreboard at the end, it’s really about us coming together as a team through the week and having a goal to achieve,” Beason said. “The great thing about athletics is the goal to achieve at the end is you gotta have more points than they got. So our goal of doing that takes a whole lot of behind-the-scenes work, and that’s where the real lessons are learned.”

With COVID-19 safety precautions in place, each team is practicing two to three times per day all week long, gearing up to represent their schools, their side of the satte, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“It’s amazing just to be out with the guys again, being able to play football and just put on for the kids here, something bigger than us,” Manhattan High tight end Tyce Hoover said.

“Feels great,” Harmison said. “Just one last time to play football. I love it.”

Catch up with the East squad, here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West team prepares for Kansas Shrine Bowl on day two of practice

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Chiefs sign DT Chris Jones to 4-year, $85 million contract

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees.

News

Patrick Mahomes joins NFL conversation on race

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the appearance of Patrick Mahomes in an NFL player video condemning racial injustice was a key factor in his swift response.

Sports

2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl practice kicks off with extra precautions

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Ahead of Saturday’s 47th annual Kansas Shrine bowl, both teams are taking extra precautions to safely pull off the first organized high school football game played in the state this year.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl practice kicks off with extra precautions

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl practice kicks off with extra precautions

Sports

K-State football back to workouts after COVID-19 forced temporary halt

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
K-State football is back to workouts after a rise in COVID-19 cases temporarily put them on pause, the athletic department announced Monday.

Sports

NJCAA moves fall sports to spring, delays winter sports start date

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
All close-contact sports will be moved from the fall to the spring semester this year, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday.

Sports

K-State’s Hubert named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert has been named to the watch list for the 26th-annual Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Sports

Fourth Royals player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Royals announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for the coronavirus. Gallagher is now the fourth Royals player to test positive for COVID-19.

Sports

JuCo Athletics looking at moving sports to spring

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Presidential Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association has recommended that a majority of sports be moved to the 2021 spring semester.