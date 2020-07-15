West team prepares for Kansas Shrine Bowl on day two of practice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Preparation for the 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is underway for the West squad.

“We got it going on,” head coach Tommy Beason said. “Our guys are sold out to have some West side pride.”

The challenge? Taking 36 all stars from across the Sunflower State and getting them ready to go in a week.

“In their hometowns or their home communities, maybe they’re asked to be this specific position. Maybe they’re a quarterback, maybe they’re a star wide receiver,” Beason said. “Here, even playing field. Everybody’s an all star.”

“Just play together as a team,” Riley County quarterback Garrett Harmison said. “That’s going to be the key here. We got plenty of talent obviously, but playing together is going to be the key I think.”

“The winning isn’t so much about just the scoreboard at the end, it’s really about us coming together as a team through the week and having a goal to achieve,” Beason said. “The great thing about athletics is the goal to achieve at the end is you gotta have more points than they got. So our goal of doing that takes a whole lot of behind-the-scenes work, and that’s where the real lessons are learned.”

With COVID-19 safety precautions in place, each team is practicing two to three times per day all week long, gearing up to represent their schools, their side of the satte, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“It’s amazing just to be out with the guys again, being able to play football and just put on for the kids here, something bigger than us,” Manhattan High tight end Tyce Hoover said.

“Feels great,” Harmison said. “Just one last time to play football. I love it.”

